Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.