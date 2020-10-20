Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

