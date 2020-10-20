Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

TXN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.