Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.16.

TXN stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 243.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

