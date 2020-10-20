Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,585. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $473.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.11. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

