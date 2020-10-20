Theta Fuel Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $46.85 million and $3.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004494 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

