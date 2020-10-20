THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $591.30 million and $44.75 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00039857 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, Fatbtc, Coinbit, Hotbit, WazirX, DDEX, Upbit, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

