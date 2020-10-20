TLW Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

