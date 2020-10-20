TOP Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $330,843.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00238550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00084127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.01314763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00146012 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

