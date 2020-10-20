Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Topcon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Topcon stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.38. Topcon has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

