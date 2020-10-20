Traceability Chain Achieves Market Cap of $511,388.93 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $511,388.93 and $1,005.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00093145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000721 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00020983 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007564 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

