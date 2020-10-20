UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Securitas from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pareto Securities lowered Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Securitas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Securitas has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit