UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Securitas from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pareto Securities lowered Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Securitas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Securitas has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

