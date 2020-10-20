Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $100,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $207.75. 60,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average of $175.70. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

