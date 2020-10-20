United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,915 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $94,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after buying an additional 60,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.22. The company had a trading volume of 143,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $177.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

