United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Raised to Neutral at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $177.15. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

