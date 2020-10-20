UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $34.99.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

