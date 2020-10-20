Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $5.14 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $51.41 million and $8.74 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00042841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Exrates, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

