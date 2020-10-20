USDJ Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00238550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00084127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.01314763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00146012 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 11,276,627 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

