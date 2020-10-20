ValuEngine Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NABZY. Macquarie downgraded National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Australia Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

