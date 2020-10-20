Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus lowered Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.06.

VTR opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after purchasing an additional 409,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

