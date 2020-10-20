Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $220.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

