Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Visa by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 299,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

V stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.23. 109,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,008. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

