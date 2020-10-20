Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 173 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a SEK 176 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 177.27.

Get Volvo alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.