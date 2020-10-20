Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

VNT opened at $28.25 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

