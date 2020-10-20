Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

