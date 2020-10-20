Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.19.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.