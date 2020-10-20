Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.3% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after buying an additional 823,567 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.55. 229,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

