Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85,081 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walmart were worth $132,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,675. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

