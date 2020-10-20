Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €88.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.45 ($79.36).

Shares of KGX opened at €77.90 ($91.65) on Friday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of €74.70 and a 200 day moving average of €59.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

