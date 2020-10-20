Warburg Research Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR AAD opened at €102.00 ($120.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.41. The company has a market cap of $583.24 million and a P/E ratio of 27.45. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €68.80 ($80.94) and a 1 year high of €162.60 ($191.29).

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.