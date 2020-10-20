Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of WFC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

