Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $815.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $727.00 to $815.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $719.05.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $736.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $710.20 and its 200-day moving average is $617.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,080 shares of company stock valued at $19,297,510. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

