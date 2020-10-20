Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

WELL opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

