Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.
WELL opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
