Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $48.54 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 6.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 500,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 88,653 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

NYSE MA traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $332.90. 122,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,995 shares of company stock valued at $82,355,129. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.