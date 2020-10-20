Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 5,785 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.88. 267,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.