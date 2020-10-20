Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. The firm has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

