Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.