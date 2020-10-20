William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.74.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -131.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

