WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $76.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WNS by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

