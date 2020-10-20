XP (NYSE:XP) Lifted to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XP. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.

NYSE:XP opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XP in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XP by 136.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

