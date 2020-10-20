XP (NYSE:XP) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of XP stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic LLC increased its stake in XP by 1.1% in the second quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after acquiring an additional 681,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after acquiring an additional 791,092 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,249 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in XP by 18,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in XP by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,949 shares during the last quarter.

XP Inc

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

