Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($11.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($6.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

FBRX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,030. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $398.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

