Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.71.

PAYC stock traded up $9.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.62. 7,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $389.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $156,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Paycom Software by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 396.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.