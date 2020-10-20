Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

