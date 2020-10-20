Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $32.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.46 million to $32.74 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $25.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $132.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $135.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.60 million, with estimates ranging from $124.33 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,187. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.