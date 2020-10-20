Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

