Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million.

Several analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $21,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 759,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 165.4% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 753,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.