Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,413. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

In other Nuance Communications news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.