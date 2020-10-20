Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Pharming Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Pharming Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $691.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.33 million. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

