Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Unitil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE:UTL opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

